VK_KHR_external_semaphore Being Prepped For Intel ANV Vulkan

Intel developer Jason Ekstrand has posted a set of patches for implementing the Vulkan VK_KHR_external_semaphore extension within the open-source "ANV" driver.
VK_KHR_external_semaphore is used for synchronizing access to external memory using semaphores. This Intel ANV driver support for the external semaphores is being built off the DRM synchronization objects, which was mainlined in the Linux 4.13 kernel. The Mesa support for DRM synchronization objects is still being worked on.
These latest patches can be found on Mesa-dev. Overall, both the Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan drivers are getting close to supporting all the official Vulkan extensions.
