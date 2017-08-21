AMD is upstreaming more of their changes to the AMDKFD HSA kernel driver with Linux 4.14.
Separate from the AMDGPU changes for Linux 4.14, the AMDKFD HSA kernel driver changes have now been pulled into DRM-Next for then merging into Linux 4.14 once that merge window opens.
This cycle marks AMD developers cleaning up more of their code and sending patches from their internal development to the upstream community, per the commit message. They are working on getting the patches for non-discrete GPUs updated and into the upstream tree and then will focus on the discrete GPU support.
The Kaveri and Carrizo patches for AMDKFD in Linux 4.14 include a new ioctl interface for scratch memory VA, supporting image tiling mode, and various code clean-ups.
Hopefully in the months ahead we'll see more of AMD's work upstream just not for AMDKFD/HSA but also in supporting ROCm on more mainline components too, just not the Linux kernel changes.
10 Comments