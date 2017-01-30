AMDGPU Winsys Gets Minor Optimization From Pitoiset

Samuel Pitoiset, former Nouveau contributor who is now working for Valve on AMD open-source Linux driver optimizations, landed some improvements this morning in Mesa Git.
The latest work is around the AMDGPU winsys layer in Mesa for helping those owners of newer AMD graphics cards. It appears Samuel's latest focus is on getting better AMD Linux performance out of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.
A few patches landed moments ago in Mesa Git while here he notes of the Deus Ex: Mankind Divided change, "The perf difference is very small, 3.25->2.84% in amdgpu_cs_flush() in the DXMD benchmark." It's a small change, but every improvement counts as the open-source driver stack continues getting closer and closer to the proprietary driver performance level and already exceeds it in some areas.
See AMDGPU/RadeonSI Linux 4.10 + Mesa 17.1-dev vs. NVIDIA 378.09 Performance for some recent comparison benchmarks.
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is one of the few Linux games right now really struggling on the Radeon side.
Also hitting RadeonSI in Mesa Git a few minutes ago were Marek's patches around atomizing L2 prefetches, prefetching compute shaders, and other improvements.
Marek also landed an optimization for the winsys layer too. Should help TORCS, " The time spent in the function dropped by 37% for torcs."
These patches are for Mesa 17.1-dev and weren't CC'ed for the upcoming Mesa 17.0 stable series.
