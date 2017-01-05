AMDGPU Virtualization Support Updated
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 10 January 2017 at 07:18 AM EST. 18 Comments
Radeon developers have issued updated patches for their AMD GPU virtualization support.

For those not familiar with this latest AMD GPU virtualization effort, see last month's AMD MxGPU Virtualization For The AMDGPU Driver.

Hitting the list today is a second version of these 11 patches for enabling AMD GPU virtualization and wiring it into the AMDGPU DRM driver. This new version has a high-level interface that's not ASIC-specific, moving out the KIQ and CSA patches that are either mainlined or working their way separately, and other code changes. The hardware support for this GPU virtualization appears to be for Volcanic Islands hardware and newer.

More details via the amd-gfx thread.
