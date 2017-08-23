Radeon Vega Firmware Binaries Added To Linux Firmware Git
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 23 August 2017 at 01:45 PM EDT. 7 Comments
RADEON --
It's now a little bit easier getting the Radeon Vega graphics cards working under Linux with the open-source driver stack.

The Radeon RX Vega hardware can't yet drive displays under Linux with the mainline kernel due to the DC display code missing until at least Linux 4.15 now, but another important piece of the puzzle is now mainline: the needed firmware/microcode images for Vega.

Rather than having to download the AMDGPU Vega firmware images from the personal site of developer Alex Deucher, the binaries are now present in the linux-firmware.git tree. These firmware files will now be picked up by the various Linux distributions next time they update their packages.

Landing today was the Vega 10 firmware files and another commit for the UVD/VCE binaries.

For more details on the steps for setting up the Radeon RX Vega driver support under Linux, see How To Setup Your Linux System For The Radeon RX Vega.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
FP64 Support Revised For R600g Gallium3D Driver
Radeon GPU Profiler 1.0.2 Released With Vega Support
More Vega/GFX9 Fixes Posted For RADV Vulkan Driver
Vega 10 Huge Page Support, Lower CS Overhead For AMDGPU In Linux 4.14
Mesa Temporarily Disabling Support For Vega In RADV Vulkan Driver
Radeon X.Org Driver Gets Fixed Up To Always Allow Page-Flipping With TearFree
Popular News
Ubuntu Dock Now Present By Default In Ubuntu 17.10's GNOME Session
KDE Applications 17.08 Released, More Apps Ported To KF5
Rust-Written Redox OS Closer To Self-Hosting
Hands On With The Tyan Thunder GT24EB7106; Building The Kernel In Under 30 Seconds
NVIDIA Releases Vulkan 381.26.13 Beta Linux Driver
Ardour Digital Audio Workstation 5.11 Released