Radeon Vega Firmware Binaries Added To Linux Firmware Git

It's now a little bit easier getting the Radeon Vega graphics cards working under Linux with the open-source driver stack.
The Radeon RX Vega hardware can't yet drive displays under Linux with the mainline kernel due to the DC display code missing until at least Linux 4.15 now, but another important piece of the puzzle is now mainline: the needed firmware/microcode images for Vega.
Rather than having to download the AMDGPU Vega firmware images from the personal site of developer Alex Deucher, the binaries are now present in the linux-firmware.git tree. These firmware files will now be picked up by the various Linux distributions next time they update their packages.
Landing today was the Vega 10 firmware files and another commit for the UVD/VCE binaries.
For more details on the steps for setting up the Radeon RX Vega driver support under Linux, see How To Setup Your Linux System For The Radeon RX Vega.
