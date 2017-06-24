AMDGPU VRAM Improvements Could Help DiRT Rally, Dying Light
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 24 June 2017 at 10:07 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
A patch series posted on Friday could help games suffering from visible video memory pressure when using the AMDGPU DRM driver.

Independent developer John Brooks has posted a set of nine patches for improving the driver's performance when limited CPU-visible video memory is under pressure.

Brooks found that in particular DiRT Rally and Dying Light are among the affected games. These patches eliminate some stuttering in DiRT Rally as well as low performance when under video memory pressure. The patches also fix some "severely low framerates" in some areas of the Dying Light game.

More details on these proposed video RAM management improvements can be found via this patch series. Given the timing of these patches, if they are deemed acceptable by upstream AMD developers, they will likely not be merged until the Linux 4.14 kernel.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Marek Takes To RadeonSI Tweaking For Unigine Superposition
Radeon Instinct Accelerators Get Ready To Ship
Another Batch Of AMDGPU Feature Updates For Linux 4.13
Valve Is Working With AMD On VR Support In AMDGPU-PRO
Connor Abbott Working On New Features For RADV Vulkan Driver
More AMDGPU DC Patches Posted As It Looks Unlikely It Will Land For Linux 4.13
Popular News
Firefox 55 Beta Prepping Numerous Changes
Lennart Poettering Announces New Project: casync
Ubuntu 17.10 Enables PIE Across All Architectures, Improves Secure Boot
KDE Neon Makes It Easier To Now Try Plasma On Wayland
Ubuntu 17.10 To Fully Use Netplan By Default For Network Configuration
Steam Is Now Available In Flatpak Form