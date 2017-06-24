AMDGPU VRAM Improvements Could Help DiRT Rally, Dying Light

A patch series posted on Friday could help games suffering from visible video memory pressure when using the AMDGPU DRM driver.
Independent developer John Brooks has posted a set of nine patches for improving the driver's performance when limited CPU-visible video memory is under pressure.
Brooks found that in particular DiRT Rally and Dying Light are among the affected games. These patches eliminate some stuttering in DiRT Rally as well as low performance when under video memory pressure. The patches also fix some "severely low framerates" in some areas of the Dying Light game.
More details on these proposed video RAM management improvements can be found via this patch series. Given the timing of these patches, if they are deemed acceptable by upstream AMD developers, they will likely not be merged until the Linux 4.14 kernel.
