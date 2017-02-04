AMDGPU "UMR" Debugger Open-Sourced
AMD has just announced the release of their awaited AMDGPU open-source debugger.

This AMDGPU Debugger is initially a user-mode register debugger, which allows privileged users to read/write to GPU registers for diagnosing and debugging. The tool also supports decoding ring contents, analyzing wave fronts, viewing machine states, and other functionality. The AMDGPU Debugger works with Southern Islands through Volcanic Islands hardware currently and requires the Linux 4.10 kernel.

We've known AMD was working on a new open-source GPU debugger for Linux after a Valve developer announced his own AMD GPU debugging utility. This weekend this "AMDGPU debugger" is now public. The debugger is called UMR, short for the User-Mode Register debugger.

The AMDGPU open-source debugger is under the MIT license. They started developing it last year and is now cleaned up and public. Some features will work when using it on Linux 4.9, but more functionality is present for Linux 4.10 and then 4.11.

More details via this announcement and the code is available via FreeDesktop.org.
