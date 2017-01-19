Experimental HDMI Stereo 3D Support For AMDGPU

Coincidentally, yesterday Stereoscopic 3D patches emerged not only for the Nouveau driver but also the AMDGPU driver too.
A separate, independent developer from yesterday's Nouveau patches had posted to the mailing list his two patches for wiring in AMDGPU Stereo 3D HDMI support. Developer Jeff Smith explained, "This uses codepaths very close to those used for HDMI audio support. The driver currently has this disabled, so I needed to re-enable it. Turning stereo 3D on without turning audio on would require a bit of additional condition handling. I suspect there are some non-stereo modes that will break with the code in its current state, such as modes that require double-scan."
Thus the code isn't quite ready for landing yet. We'll also see if AMD first wants to get their DAL/DC display stack merged before touching HDMI Stereo 3D support. HDMI 1.4 added support for stereoscopic 3D formats and, of course, aside from needing an AMDGPU-supported GCN GPU you must also own a 3D TV for said functionality. If you do, the 100 lines of new code for this experimental support can be found via the dri-devel list.
