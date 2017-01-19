Experimental HDMI Stereo 3D Support For AMDGPU
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 January 2017 at 06:34 AM EST. 2 Comments
RADEON --
Coincidentally, yesterday Stereoscopic 3D patches emerged not only for the Nouveau driver but also the AMDGPU driver too.

A separate, independent developer from yesterday's Nouveau patches had posted to the mailing list his two patches for wiring in AMDGPU Stereo 3D HDMI support. Developer Jeff Smith explained, "This uses codepaths very close to those used for HDMI audio support. The driver currently has this disabled, so I needed to re-enable it. Turning stereo 3D on without turning audio on would require a bit of additional condition handling. I suspect there are some non-stereo modes that will break with the code in its current state, such as modes that require double-scan."


Thus the code isn't quite ready for landing yet. We'll also see if AMD first wants to get their DAL/DC display stack merged before touching HDMI Stereo 3D support. HDMI 1.4 added support for stereoscopic 3D formats and, of course, aside from needing an AMDGPU-supported GCN GPU you must also own a 3D TV for said functionality. If you do, the 100 lines of new code for this experimental support can be found via the dri-devel list.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
RadeonTop 1.0 Released For Viewing AMD Linux GPU Utilization
AMD Has Been Working On An Open-Source GPU Debug Tool, To Be Released Soon
Updated AMD DC/DAL Patches For Polaris 12, 5K VSR
There Are A Few More Performance Changes With RadeonSI From Mesa Git
Polaris 12 Support Being Sent In To Linux 4.10 Kernel
The AMD Patches To Boost Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Have Landed In Mesa Git
Popular News
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Valve Developer Posts New AMD GPU Debugging Tool, Part Of Improving Linux Driver
LLVM/Clang 4.0 Branched, LLVM 5.0 Now On Master
Valve May Be Moving Closer With Their VR Linux Support
Tegra/Nouveau Render-Only Gallium3D Support
Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland