An AMDGPU Branch For Security PSP / HDCP Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 20 December 2016 at 07:54 AM EST. 28 Comments
RADEON --
There's an AMDGPU Linux branch in development for supporting HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) security and the PSP (Platform Security Processor).

This is just a development branch working on these "security" features and not for mainline at this stage (not in Linux 4.10) and is dependent anyhow first on the DAL/DC code. Plus this could all end up being code reserved just for the AMDGPU-PRO DKMS module and not mainlined if there is backlash or not being able to open-source all of their security-related functionality. But anyhow a Phoronix reader pointed out this amd-staging-security-opensource-4.4 branch and was frightened by it, as most Linux users are when hearing words like "HDCP" and other forms of protection.

The security branch was last updated one month ago and includes PSP support, "PSP (Platform Security Processor) runs a secure OS and trusted applications in a secure world. Host communicates with PSP over mailbox registers available on the Graphics BAR. The AMDGPU driver enables the host to communicate with PSP over the mailbox registers."

There is also DAL changes to support HDCP and a HDCP security service component. Of this HDCP protection component, "HDCP securty service plays an important role during the authentication phase of the HDCP receiver with the HDCP transmitter. The HDCP transmitter and the receiver exchange a series of security messages to establish the authenticity of the receiver. The receiver that is successfully authenticated by the transmitter is authorized to play the protected content that is sent by the transmitter. HDCP security service offloads security critical tasks to HDCP TA running as a secure application on PSP. HDCP security service uses interface provided by DAL to read and write display registers over I2C/AUX. The HDCP authentication sequence is managed by HDCPSS."

We'll see where this code goes moving into 2017.
28 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Radeon Instinct Hopes To Compete With NVIDIA For Machine Learning, AI
AMD's GPUOpen Open Capture and Analytics Tool (OCAT) For Linux?
Vulkan/OpenGL Performance With AMDGPU-PRO 16.50 vs. Mesa 13.1-dev
AMD Seeking Comments On DC/DAL Code, Wants To Land It Soon For Future GPU Support
LLVM 4.0 Causes Slow Performance For RadeonSI?
Yet More AMDGPU DAL Patches This Week For Testing
Popular News
Ubuntu To Begin Making Use Of Swapfiles In Place Of SWAP Partitions
Nintendo's Switch Game Console Is Vulkan & OpenGL Conformant
Libav Now Supports VA-API HEVC Accelerated Decoding
Getting Lucky With An AMD GCN Graphics Card For Just $15 USD
GCC 6.3 Release Candidate Now Available
AMD Reveals More Zen CPU Details, Officially Known As Ryzen, No Linux Details Yet