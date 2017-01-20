More Radeon & AMDGPU Fixes Line-Up For Linux 4.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 20 January 2017 at 08:03 AM EST. 7 Comments
RADEON --
Alex Deucher has sent in another batch of fixes for the Radeon and AMDGPU DRM drivers for the Linux 4.10 kernel.

These fixes include support for a few peculiar Southern Islands graphics processors in AMDGPU and Radeon drivers. The affected SI GPUs now supported are those needing the "si58" memory controller microcode. Unfortunately, haven't been able to find much other details on the particular SI chips affected.

The fixes pull also adds support for new SMC firmware used by some new Hainan variants.

Other fixes include removing workarounds for issues fixed by new memory controller firmware, a regression in cursor handling, VCE video encode fixes, and a fix for UVD clock-gating.

More details via this -fixes pull request.
