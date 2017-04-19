AMDGPU-PRO Updated With Radeon RX 500 Series Support

AMD has posted an updated AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 driver with support for the RX 500 "Polaris Evolved" graphics cards.
This doesn't appear to be a big driver update with AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 having been released earlier this month with Ubuntu 16.04.2/16.10 as its primary feature. The new driver out now lists the same changes but also now mentions the RX 500/570/580 support.
The driver can be downloaded from AMD.com. My Radeon RX 580 Linux testing will begin in a few hours with the card being out now for delivery. Stay tuned.
