AMDGPU-PRO Updated With Radeon RX 500 Series Support
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 19 April 2017 at 05:54 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD --
AMD has posted an updated AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 driver with support for the RX 500 "Polaris Evolved" graphics cards.

This doesn't appear to be a big driver update with AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 having been released earlier this month with Ubuntu 16.04.2/16.10 as its primary feature. The new driver out now lists the same changes but also now mentions the RX 500/570/580 support.

The driver can be downloaded from AMD.com. My Radeon RX 580 Linux testing will begin in a few hours with the card being out now for delivery. Stay tuned.
