For those wanting to use AMDGPU-PRO to power your RX Vega setup even though the performance is slower than RadeonSI OpenGL, the launch-day driver is now public.
Head on over to the AMD.com Linux driver page if wanting to download this new AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 build.
Besides adding support for the Radeon RX Vega series, there is now support for RHEL / CentOS 6.9 as well as Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS support. But this Ubuntu 16.04.3 support breaks support if still using Ubuntu 16.04.2 or older. This 16.04.3 support means the driver will now play with the Linux 4.10 kernel and X.Org Server 1.19. This should also mean AMDGPU-PRO should now work on Ubuntu 17.04, albeit unofficially.
There are no other new features but some fixes of AMDGPU-PRO 17.30. Fixes include taking care of some RHEL 7.3 problems, application crashes, fatal errors, and more.
If you didn't yet check it out, see our Radeon RX 56 / 64 Linux review with both AMDGPU-PRO and open-source benchmarks.
5 Comments