Ahead of the Radeon RX Vega launch next week, AMD has rolled out a big update to their Windows Crimson ReLive driver. Linux users also get a version bump with the AMDGPU-PRO hybrid driver.Crimson ReLive 17.7.2 has migrated the Radeon "Additional Settings" to just Radeon Settings, Radeon ReLive video recording improvements, enhanced audio control, Radeon Chill support for Vulkan and DirectX 12, multi-GPU support for Radeon Chill, per-display control controls, enhanced vsync, various performance improvements, and many bug fixes.I was briefed under NDA about the Radeon Crimson ReLive 17.7.2 driver update last week, albeit it's mostly Windows related. As far as the Linux driver goes, there is still no Radeon Settings for AMDGPU-PRO. I had asked whether there was any updates on seeing it for Linux as more than one year ago I heard they were looking at porting it and possibly even open-sourcing it, but no updates to pass along today about Radeon Settings possibilities for Linux.But at least in the Radeon presentation they did mention the open-source Linux improvements... Showcasing our Polaris comparison results from June. The RadeonSI Gallium3D performance has only gotten better in that past month so those numbers are out-of-date and are even higher if looking at some of our more recent results. Keep in mind the charts are showing the evolution of RX 480 Polaris performance over the course of the past year and not looking at any new driver release from today.

But beyond that, there weren't many Linux mentions -- the other place being that the new Radeon GPU Profiler does support Linux. I had requested on Monday a change-log for this new Linux driver release, but as of writing this article I still have not been sent any change-log for this update, which should be marked as the AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 release.In my initial testing of AMDGPU-PRO 17.30, there aren't any performance improvements to find over AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 when running our usual candidates via Steam on Linux and other Phoronix Test Suite tests. At least for OpenGL... But with this "Linux press driver", the Radeon Vulkan driver was broken at least for me on a RX 580 and R9 Fury.Presumably this AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 release has Radeon RX Vega support, but obviously it hasn't been officially confirmed yet. I'm still digging through it but so far no other major Linux features to report nor any support for other (newer, non-enterprise) Linux distributions. In the next day or so I will also have some fresh AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 vs. Mesa Git benchmarks.