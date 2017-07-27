The updated Linux driver talked about yesterday in AMD Releases Crimson ReLive 17.7.2, Linux Gamers Get AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 is now available for public download.
AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 didn't end up getting made public yesterday, but this afternoon is now available for download from AMD.com. Now we also finally have a look at the change-log for 17.30, but it's not nearly as exciting as the Crimson ReLive 17.7.2 update.
The only mentioned new feature is support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 / CentOS 6.9. But there are a few bug fixes including display problems on RHEL 7., application crashes with Maya 2016, a fatal error with Houdini v16, and performance fluctuation when running Unigine Heaven with a 4K display in 8x mode.
The AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 driver does list a known issue as not yet supporting Linux 4.10 or newer nor X.Org Server 1.19. But we hear at least newer kernel support might be coming for AMDGPU-PRO 17.40.
I'll have some fresh RadeonSI vs. AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 results coming up shortly. Vulkan results may be delayed because at least for my "press driver" I've had the past few days, the AMD Vulkan driver has been broken.
