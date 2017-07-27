AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 Linux Driver Now Available For Download
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 July 2017 at 04:55 PM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
The updated Linux driver talked about yesterday in AMD Releases Crimson ReLive 17.7.2, Linux Gamers Get AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 is now available for public download.

AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 didn't end up getting made public yesterday, but this afternoon is now available for download from AMD.com. Now we also finally have a look at the change-log for 17.30, but it's not nearly as exciting as the Crimson ReLive 17.7.2 update.

The only mentioned new feature is support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 / CentOS 6.9. But there are a few bug fixes including display problems on RHEL 7., application crashes with Maya 2016, a fatal error with Houdini v16, and performance fluctuation when running Unigine Heaven with a 4K display in 8x mode.

The AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 driver does list a known issue as not yet supporting Linux 4.10 or newer nor X.Org Server 1.19. But we hear at least newer kernel support might be coming for AMDGPU-PRO 17.40.

I'll have some fresh RadeonSI vs. AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 results coming up shortly. Vulkan results may be delayed because at least for my "press driver" I've had the past few days, the AMD Vulkan driver has been broken.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
ARB_transform_feedback_overflow_query Patches For RadeonSI
Initial Batch Of AMDGPU Changes Submitted For Linux 4.14
Radeon GPU Profiler Should Help Vulkan Game Developers
AMD Releases Crimson ReLive 17.7.2, Linux Gamers Get AMDGPU-PRO 17.30
RADV Gets More Last Minute Fixes For Mesa 17.2
RADV Lands New Vulkan Extensions, More On The Way
Popular News
The Kernel Put On Some Weight With Linux 4.13
Debian 9.1 Released Along With Debian 8.9
Fedora 27 Approves More Features: Flatpaks, NSS, RPM 4.14, Installer
Ubuntu Is Trying To Figure Out The Default Apps For 18.04 LTS
It Looks Like Purism Might Be Soon Launching Their Libre Linux Phone
GCC Is Working On An Implementation Of Microsoft's Language Server Protocol