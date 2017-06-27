AMDGPU-PRO 17.20 Emerges With Vega, ROCm Compute Support
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 27 June 2017 at 12:00 PM EDT. 9 Comments
AMD --
Thanks to today's Radeon Vega Frontier Edition launch, AMD has released an updated AMDGPU-PRO Linux hybrid driver.

AMDGPU-PRO 17.20 is the new series introduced for Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, which finally appears to be a measurable update over the previous 17.10 series. Besides Vega Frontier support, the 17.20 -PRO driver has now bundled the ROCm OpenCL compute component into this hybrid driver as a replacement to its older OpenCL driver.

The release notes mention, "Ubuntu 16.04.2 and RHEL 7.3/CentOS 7.3 installations incorporate the ROCm component that can be optionally installed for running Compute/OpenCL applications – any other version of ROCm is not currently supported." But it isn't clear that this ROCm component is the new ROCm release, which AMD has said will be released on 29 June.

Vega and the ROCm integration are the only mentioned changes for the 17.20 series. At least though the Vega support supplies an updated DC display stack for this driver's DKMS module.

To much disappointment, the AMDGPU-PRO 17.20 driver still doesn't appear to support the months-old Ubuntu 17.04... Ubuntu 16.04.2 is listed as supported along with RHEL/CentOS 7.3, RHEL/CentOS 6.9, and SLED/SLES 12 SP2. Thus this 17.20 driver probably won't work yet on newer Linux kernels / X.Org Servers if it doesn't even have 17.04 support yet.

Those wanting to try out the AMDGPU-PRO 17.20 driver for other hardware can find it via the Frontier page. I'll be running some benchmarks shortly (on non-Vega GPUs) to see if 17.20 happens to bring any OpenCL/OpenGL/Vulkan performance changes.
9 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
More AMD Stoney Ridge Code Lands In Coreboot
AMD's Plans For ARB_gl_spirv Support In RadeonSI
AMD's GPUOpen Releases Baikal Renderer
AMD EPYC 7000 Series CPUs Launched
AMD's GPUOpen Posts New Vulkan Memory Allocator
Updated AMDGPU-PRO Driver Has Performance Fixes, Mad Max Works On Vulkan
Popular News
2017 Linux Laptop Survey
Lennart Poettering Announces New Project: casync
Debian Warns Of Hyper Threading Issue With Intel Sky/Kaby Lake CPUs
Ubuntu 17.10 To Fully Use Netplan By Default For Network Configuration
System76 Continues Working On GNOME Improvements For Future Ubuntu
Ubuntu 17.10 Proceeding With Transition From LightDM To GDM