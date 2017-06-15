Updated AMDGPU-PRO Driver Has Performance Fixes, Mad Max Works On Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 15 June 2017 at 09:24 AM EDT. 2 Comments
AMD --
AMD has just released a new AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 driver. While another 17.10 series driver release for this hybrid stack may not seem exciting without a large version bump, there are some noteworthy changes to this release.

The AMDGPU-PRO 17.10-429170 is the new release available today. It now has official support for the Radeon RX 560 series (though it's worked out fine with the earlier 17.10 series that had RX 550/570/580 support officially) and there are a number of fixes. In fact, it's the fixes that make this release exciting:
Fixed an issue with Mad Max on Vulkan
Updated marketing names for Radeon™ Pro Duo and AMD FirePro™ S9300 x2.
Some performance issues with AMD Radeon™ R9 2xx cards on glmark2, tessract and gpuplot3D addressed.

Great to see Mad Max on Vulkan now working with AMDGPU-PRO. The performance fixes for Radeon R9 200 series hardware is also interesting. I'll be working on some fresh AMDGPU-PRO vs. RadeonSI benchmarks shortly.

Sadly, this driver doesn't yet have official support yet for Ubuntu 17.04 or newer distributions, like those on Linux 4.10+, X.Org Server 1.19+, etc. This release for supported distributions is available for download from AMD.com.
