AMD Silently Updates AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 Linux Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 30 June 2017 at 10:35 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
AMD has silently pushed out an updated AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 driver but the changes are unknown.

AMD this week released the AMDGPU-PRO 17.20 driver designed for Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, although it will work on other hardware, while their main advertised hybrid Linux driver remains the 17.10 series.

This latest 17.10 driver has been out for a few weeks and has Mad Max Vulkan support and some performance fixes. That driver was AMDGPU-PRO 17.10-429170 but Phoronix reader Dennis pointed out today that when going to the same web-page it's now 17.10-446706. But none of the other information on the web page was updated, so it remains to be seen what has changed in this new 17.10 driver build, if anything significant.

Hopefully we'll learn more via our forums soon about this 446706 revision. The download page is here.
