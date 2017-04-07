AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 Released With Ubuntu 16.04.2 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 7 April 2017 at 03:19 PM EDT. 3 Comments
AMD --
AMD has released the AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 hybrid Linux graphics driver.

The only "highlight" listed for AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 is Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS support. But that itself is significant since if they are referring to 16.04.2's hardware enablement stack, then AMDGPU-PRO is now working on at least the Linux 4.8 kernel without issues. I am in the process of setting up AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 on my Radeon test systems to see if Linux 4.8 is working nicely and if Linux 4.10~4.11 will work. This should also mean AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 should play nicely now on Ubuntu 16.10 due to sharing the same components of the 16.40.2 HWE stack.

The listed fixed issues are for the system failing to boot RHEL 7.3 with DisplayPort 1.2 enabled and intermittent screen corruption when manually switching to the AMD performance mode.

That's it for the listed features via the AMD.com driver page. I'll be running AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 Linux driver benchmarks this weekend.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMDGPU Has More Code Prepped For Linux 4.12
Google Kahlee: The First AMD-Powered Chromebook
AMD Ryzen 7 1700 + B350 DDR4 Memory Speed Tests
17 Fresh AMDGPU DC Patches Posted Today
Dota 2 Receives Optimization For AMD Ryzen CPUs
AMD Sends Out 100 Patches, Enabling Vega Support In AMDGPU DRM
Popular News
Ubuntu To Abandon Unity 8, Switch Back To GNOME
AMD Ryzen Has Captivated Linux Gamers & Enthusiasts
April Fools' Or Should Wayland Switch Away From Using C?
NVIDIA's "Open-Source Guy" Has Left The Company
Google Kahlee: The First AMD-Powered Chromebook
Early Tests Of AMDGPU's DRM-Next Performance For Linux 4.12