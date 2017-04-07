AMD has released the AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 hybrid Linux graphics driver.
The only "highlight" listed for AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 is Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS support. But that itself is significant since if they are referring to 16.04.2's hardware enablement stack, then AMDGPU-PRO is now working on at least the Linux 4.8 kernel without issues. I am in the process of setting up AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 on my Radeon test systems to see if Linux 4.8 is working nicely and if Linux 4.10~4.11 will work. This should also mean AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 should play nicely now on Ubuntu 16.10 due to sharing the same components of the 16.40.2 HWE stack.
The listed fixed issues are for the system failing to boot RHEL 7.3 with DisplayPort 1.2 enabled and intermittent screen corruption when manually switching to the AMD performance mode.
That's it for the listed features via the AMD.com driver page. I'll be running AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 Linux driver benchmarks this weekend.
3 Comments