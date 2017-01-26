AMDGPU-PRO 16.60 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 26 January 2017 at 04:31 PM EST. 9 Comments
AMD --
AMDGPU-PRO 16.60 is now available as the latest version of the hybrid AMDGPU-based Radeon Linux graphics driver stack.

Listed as the only highlight of the AMDGPU-PRO 16.60 driver is CentOS 7.3 support. Fixed issues are taking care of a rendering error in glxgears, launching the Steam client sometimes causing system hangs, and hard-hangs sometimes occurring when display hot-plugging.

That's it as far as the official changes go that are listed at AMD.com. Hopefully it's working with more modern kernels, but I haven't yet fired it up yet but there still might not be newer kernel support considering Ubuntu 16.10 still isn't listed as an option.

The operating systems listed with support are RHEL/CentOS 7.3, RHEL/CentOS 6.8, Ubuntu 16.04, and SLED/SLES 12 SP2. Will be firing up some Linux benchmarks on AMDGPU-PRO 16.60 momentarily to see if there's any other interesting changes.
9 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMD HSA IL / BRIG Front-End Still Hoping To Get Into GCC 7
The POWER8 Libre System Looks Set To Fail, Now There's An AMD Libre System Effort
AMD Reveals More Vega GPU Architecture Details
Linux 4.10 Is Hopefully In Good Shape For AMD Zen / Ryzen Processors
AMD Publishes "Polaris 12" Support For AMDGPU+RadeonSI Linux Driver
AMD's ROCm 1.4 Now Available With OpenCL Support
Popular News
Firefox 51 Released With FLAC Audio Support, WebGL 2.0 By Default
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
Librecore: Aiming To Be A Better Libre Spin Of Coreboot
Text To Speech Goes In As A Tech Preview For Qt 5.8
Microsoft Open-Sources DirectX Shader Compiler
Solus Linux Working On A Flatpak-Based, Optimized Steam Runtime