AMDGPU-PRO 16.60 is now available as the latest version of the hybrid AMDGPU-based Radeon Linux graphics driver stack.Listed as the only highlight of the AMDGPU-PRO 16.60 driver is CentOS 7.3 support. Fixed issues are taking care of a rendering error in glxgears, launching the Steam client sometimes causing system hangs, and hard-hangs sometimes occurring when display hot-plugging.That's it as far as the official changes go that are listed at AMD.com . Hopefully it's working with more modern kernels, but I haven't yet fired it up yet but there still might not be newer kernel support considering Ubuntu 16.10 still isn't listed as an option.The operating systems listed with support are RHEL/CentOS 7.3, RHEL/CentOS 6.8, Ubuntu 16.04, and SLED/SLES 12 SP2. Will be firing up some Linux benchmarks on AMDGPU-PRO 16.60 momentarily to see if there's any other interesting changes.