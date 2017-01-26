AMDGPU-PRO 16.60 is now available as the latest version of the hybrid AMDGPU-based Radeon Linux graphics driver stack.
Listed as the only highlight of the AMDGPU-PRO 16.60 driver is CentOS 7.3 support. Fixed issues are taking care of a rendering error in glxgears, launching the Steam client sometimes causing system hangs, and hard-hangs sometimes occurring when display hot-plugging.
That's it as far as the official changes go that are listed at AMD.com. Hopefully it's working with more modern kernels, but I haven't yet fired it up yet but there still might not be newer kernel support considering Ubuntu 16.10 still isn't listed as an option.
The operating systems listed with support are RHEL/CentOS 7.3, RHEL/CentOS 6.8, Ubuntu 16.04, and SLED/SLES 12 SP2. Will be firing up some Linux benchmarks on AMDGPU-PRO 16.60 momentarily to see if there's any other interesting changes.
