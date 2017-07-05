More Vega & Raven Ridge AMDGPU Fixes Set For Linux 4.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 5 July 2017 at 05:33 PM EDT. 5 Comments
RADEON --
Alex Deucher of AMD has submitted some AMDGPU driver fixes to queue up in DRM-Next for the Linux 4.13 merge window.

The merge window is happening now although the DRM-Next pull request hasn't been submitted quite yet. Deucher has submitted a batch of fixes for landing with this initial merge to 4.13. The previously-queued in DRM-Next AMDGPU feature work includes initial Raven Ridge support (the APU launching later this year with Zen + Vega), KIQ support for compute rings, more Vega work, semaphore support using sync objects and buffer object list ioctl optimizations, and an assortment of other fixes.

The latest work queued up are more fixes for Raven Ridge, more fixes for Vega 10, stability fixes for KIQ, a fix for reloading the AMDGPU driver, fixing S3 suspend-resume on Vega 10, and other fixes.

Good to see the Vega support continuing to get fixed up, although with Linux 4.13 there still isn't any display support for Vega hardware as DC/DAL support has yet to land and now will not happen until at least Linux 4.14.

A list of the latest AMDGPU fixes can be found via this mailing list post.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
RADV Vulkan Driver Now Exposes INT64 Support
A Few OpenCL Benchmarks With Radeon Vega Frontier Edition On Linux
ROCm 1.6 Radeon Open Compute Released
AMD Silently Updates AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 Linux Driver
The First Radeon Vega Frontier Linux Benchmark Doesn't Tell Much
Radeon Vega Frontier Edition Begins Shipping, Costs ~$1200 USD
Popular News
What Excites Me The Most About The Linux 4.12 Kernel
System76 Announces Pop!_OS Linux Distribution, To Be Shipped On Their Future PCs
Some Of What You Can Look Forward To With Linux 4.13
Steam Linux Usage Saw A Notable Decline For June 2017
CVE-2017-9445: systemd Hit By New Security Vulnerability
Lennart Formally Introduces "mkosi" Tool