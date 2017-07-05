Alex Deucher of AMD has submitted some AMDGPU driver fixes to queue up in DRM-Next for the Linux 4.13 merge window.
The merge window is happening now although the DRM-Next pull request hasn't been submitted quite yet. Deucher has submitted a batch of fixes for landing with this initial merge to 4.13. The previously-queued in DRM-Next AMDGPU feature work includes initial Raven Ridge support (the APU launching later this year with Zen + Vega), KIQ support for compute rings, more Vega work, semaphore support using sync objects and buffer object list ioctl optimizations, and an assortment of other fixes.
The latest work queued up are more fixes for Raven Ridge, more fixes for Vega 10, stability fixes for KIQ, a fix for reloading the AMDGPU driver, fixing S3 suspend-resume on Vega 10, and other fixes.
Good to see the Vega support continuing to get fixed up, although with Linux 4.13 there still isn't any display support for Vega hardware as DC/DAL support has yet to land and now will not happen until at least Linux 4.14.
A list of the latest AMDGPU fixes can be found via this mailing list post.
