More AMDGPU DRM Updates Sent In For Linux 4.14 DRM-Next
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 16 August 2017 at 02:50 PM EDT. 4 Comments
RADEON --
Alex Deucher sent in more Radeon/AMDGPU feature material today for DRM-Next of new code that in turn is being queued up for the Linux 4.14 kernel cycle.

At the end of July was the first AMDGPU feature updates for in turn targeting the Linux 4.14 kernel. That included reducing the internal GART, initial support for 2MB huge pages, a rework of the buffer object migration logic, improvements/fixes around Vega support, PowerPlay fixes, SR-IOV improvements, and more.

Today's batch of changes are less featureful for end-users and does not include the AMDGPU DC support for the new display code not being merged now until at least Linux 4.15.

Included with today's pull are more patches around the much talked about 2MB large page support in Vega 10, fixes for ACP audio on Stoney APUs, SR-IOV fixes for Vega10, PowerPlay fixes, and other code clean-ups.

The complete list of changes for these newest AMDGPU changes for DRM-Next can be found via amd-gfx.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Trying amd-staging-drm-next With The Radeon RX Vega
VDPAU Video Playback For The Radeon RX Vega On Linux
AMD Is Trying To Make It Easier To Update Radeon Linux Graphics Drivers
AMDGPU DC Display Code Gets A Public TODO List
AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 Released With Vega Support, Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS Compatibility
ROCm OpenCL Is Still Getting Ready To Rock For Vega
Popular News
Firefox 55 Is Ready To Shine With Performance Improvements
AMD Threadripper Is Looking Good, At Least Under Windows
An Ubuntu Kernel Built With The Latest AMDGPU DC Support
Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Linux Game Ports You'd Like Next
Linux's New Mouse Configuration Utility Is Getting Some Spit 'n Polish
VkNeo: Open-Source Doom 3 Now Has A Vulkan Renderer