Alex Deucher sent in more Radeon/AMDGPU feature material today for DRM-Next of new code that in turn is being queued up for the Linux 4.14 kernel cycle.
At the end of July was the first AMDGPU feature updates for in turn targeting the Linux 4.14 kernel. That included reducing the internal GART, initial support for 2MB huge pages, a rework of the buffer object migration logic, improvements/fixes around Vega support, PowerPlay fixes, SR-IOV improvements, and more.
Today's batch of changes are less featureful for end-users and does not include the AMDGPU DC support for the new display code not being merged now until at least Linux 4.15.
Included with today's pull are more patches around the much talked about 2MB large page support in Vega 10, fixes for ACP audio on Stoney APUs, SR-IOV fixes for Vega10, PowerPlay fixes, and other code clean-ups.
The complete list of changes for these newest AMDGPU changes for DRM-Next can be found via amd-gfx.
