AMD developers have submitted their first round of Radeon/AMDGPU feature updates to DRM-Next for in turn targeting the Linux 4.13 kernel.
The first thing most of you are probably wondering: no, DC (DAL) isn't part of this pull request nor is there any commentary in the message whether they hope to have this support ready for Linux 4.13. The DC/DAL display stack is what's needed for Vega display support, HDMI/DP audio on newer GPUs, FreeSync, HDMI 2.0 features, atomic mode-setting, and more, but it's a huge amount of code and it remains up in the air when it will land.
The material to be found in this initial round of updates include Vega bug fixes, preliminary support for Raven Ridge APUs, KIQ support for compute rings, MEC queue management rework, audio support for DCE6 hardware (original Southern Islands GPUs), SR-IOV improvements, bug fixes, and other clean-ups.
This pull also has improved module parameters for being able to control easily whether to load the Radeon or AMDGPU DRM drivers for GCN 1.0/1.1 hardware. The module parameters are si_support and cik_support for being able to choose at boot-time (if AMDGPU was built with SI/CIK support) to boot instead to the AMDGPU driver rather than Radeon DRM.
The list of changes for this initial pull request of mostly AMDGPU material for Linux 4.13 can be found via this pull request.
7 Comments