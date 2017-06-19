Another Batch Of AMDGPU Feature Updates For Linux 4.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 June 2017 at 08:32 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Alex Deucher today submitted what is likely the final set of Radeon/AMDGPU feature updates to be queued in DRM-Next for the upcoming Linux 4.13 kernel cycle.

Previously submitted for the Radeon/AMDGPU DRM drivers targeting Linux 4.13 were the first round of AMD Raven Ridge graphics support, many Vega fixes, KIQ support for compute rings, MEC queue management rework, audio support for DCE6/SI hardware in AMDGPU, and module parameter changes for better handling SI/CIK behavior in the two drivers.

Sadly, DC (DAL) is not happening for Linux 4.13 and thus no Vega display support, no HDMI/DP audio for newer Radeon GPUs, and various other features as covered in countless Phoronix articles.

What's covered in today's pull request to DRM-Next is just semaphore support using sync objects and optimizing the buffer object list ioctl. Details here.
