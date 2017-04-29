AMDGPU Gets More Fixes For Linux 4.12
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 29 April 2017 at 04:53 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD --
While the DRM-Next merge window is over for new feature material ahead of the Linux 4.12 merge window opening tomorrow, some AMDGPU fixes have been sent out for this next kernel cycle.

The biggest addition to AMDGPU DRM-Next for Linux 4.12 is initial AMD Vega 10 support but for this initial support there is no physical display support until Linux 4.13 or later when DC lands. Aside from the initial Radeon RX Vega support there is also some possible performance improvements, PRT support for sparse buffers, job tracing improvements, SR-IOV improvements, GPU sensor work, and more.

With Friday's fixes pull there are "lots of Vega10 fixes" ahead of the Radeon RX Vega launch next month, some display fixes for both Radeon and AMDGPU, and a variety of other fixes.

There are dozens of changes/fixes in total with this fixes pull request touching nearly two thousand lines of code. More details on these changes via the dri-devel list.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMD Is Hiring More Developers For Their Open-Source Graphics Team
AMDGPU-PRO Updated With Radeon RX 500 Series Support
AMD Ryzen 5 Begins Shipping
AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 Released With Ubuntu 16.04.2 Support
AMDGPU Has More Code Prepped For Linux 4.12
Google Kahlee: The First AMD-Powered Chromebook
Popular News
Linux 4.12 Should Be Another Exciting, Featureful Cycle
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Might Not Have UEFI Secure Boot Support
BFQ I/O Scheduler Queued For Linux 4.12
GRUB 2.02 Is Ready To Boot Your System
Ubuntu 17.10 Is Artful
Kernel Developers Still Discussing Raising Linux's Compiler Requirements