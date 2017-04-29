While the DRM-Next merge window is over for new feature material ahead of the Linux 4.12 merge window opening tomorrow, some AMDGPU fixes have been sent out for this next kernel cycle.
The biggest addition to AMDGPU DRM-Next for Linux 4.12 is initial AMD Vega 10 support but for this initial support there is no physical display support until Linux 4.13 or later when DC lands. Aside from the initial Radeon RX Vega support there is also some possible performance improvements, PRT support for sparse buffers, job tracing improvements, SR-IOV improvements, GPU sensor work, and more.
With Friday's fixes pull there are "lots of Vega10 fixes" ahead of the Radeon RX Vega launch next month, some display fixes for both Radeon and AMDGPU, and a variety of other fixes.
There are dozens of changes/fixes in total with this fixes pull request touching nearly two thousand lines of code. More details on these changes via the dri-devel list.
