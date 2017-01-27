AMDGPU Changes Queued For Linux 4.11: Power/TTM Changes, No DC/DAL
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 January 2017 at 01:15 PM EST. 3 Comments
RADEON --
Alex Deucher of AMD sent in the Radeon/AMDGPU DRM driver changes today to DRM-Next for then merging into the Linux 4.11 kernel a few weeks down the road.

There are some notable additions to the AMDGPU DRM driver for this next kernel cycle. But for those looking forward to the DC (DAL) display code rework as the stepping stone towards HDMI 2.0 / atomic mode-setting / HDMI/DP audio / FreeSync / much more, that code isn't yet ready. We weren't quite expecting it to be for Linux 4.11, but we could always have hoped, especially some Linux gamers/users are waiting rather anxiously for this support. Hopefully we'll see it happen for Linux 4.12?

Also, nothing new to report on for SI/CIK support enabled by default for AMDGPU. That's something we'll likely see some Linux distribution vendors first decide to change over from Radeon DRM to AMDGPU for the GCN 1.0/1.1 hardware in order to ensure there is sufficient support and their user-space stack won't break.

Anyhow, what there is for the Linux 4.11 updates include more power and clock-gating improvements, preliminary SR-IOV support (PCI Express single root input/output virtualization), TTM buffer priority support, TTM eviction fixes, other TTM memory management related work, removal of some Southern Islands DPM power management quirks, PowerPlay improvements, and various driver clean-ups.

So the AMDGPU Linux 4.11 changes basically come down to the seemingly never-ending work on power management, the recent efforts around AMD GPU virtualization support, TTM memory management work, and various other clean-ups. This pull request has 4838 insertions and 6122 deletions.

There's still a bit of time left for AMD to queue up additional feature work for Linux 4.11. Besides the DC/DAL work not making it, also not found as part of this Linux 4.11 feature pull is AMD Vega support. Linux 4.11 will probably be the last kernel to be released as stable before Vega GPUs ship, but if at least Vega lands in Linux 4.12 there will still be mainline support available albeit not yet in a released kernel for launch day, similar to the state of AMD Polaris in the kernel Git for launch.

The list of changes for this Radeon/AMDGPU Linux 4.11 feature pull can be found via this mailing list message.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
10-bit HEVC Decoding Support Being Worked On For RadeonSI Gallium3D
More Radeon & AMDGPU Fixes Line-Up For Linux 4.10
Experimental HDMI Stereo 3D Support For AMDGPU
RadeonTop 1.0 Released For Viewing AMD Linux GPU Utilization
AMD Has Been Working On An Open-Source GPU Debug Tool, To Be Released Soon
Updated AMD DC/DAL Patches For Polaris 12, 5K VSR
Popular News
Firefox 51 Released With FLAC Audio Support, WebGL 2.0 By Default
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
Librecore: Aiming To Be A Better Libre Spin Of Coreboot
Text To Speech Goes In As A Tech Preview For Qt 5.8
Microsoft Open-Sources DirectX Shader Compiler
Solus Linux Working On A Flatpak-Based, Optimized Steam Runtime