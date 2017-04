AMD already sent in their major feature pull request to DRM-Next of new AMDGPU/Radeon DRM material slated for Linux 4.12 while another pull has now landed for -next.The main feature pull of AMDGPU Linux 4.12 material included initial Vega 10 support (but no display capabilities), PRT support for sparse buffers, SR-IOV improvements, GPU sensor work, job tracing improvements, TTM memory management enhancements, and other work.The latest work for AMDGPU DRM-Next is TTM and AMDGPU support for non-contiguous video RAM CPU mappings, many fixes/clean-ups for Vega 10, and various other bug fixes and code clean-ups. This latest pull request includes around five dozen changes affecting just under one thousand lines of code.The complete list of changes for this pull request can be found on dri-devel . This is the last major feature work expected of AMDGPU/Radeon for Linxu 4.12 with the DRM-Next deadline being this weekend