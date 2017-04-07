AMD already sent in their major feature pull request to DRM-Next of new AMDGPU/Radeon DRM material slated for Linux 4.12 while another pull has now landed for -next.
The main feature pull of AMDGPU Linux 4.12 material included initial Vega 10 support (but no display capabilities), PRT support for sparse buffers, SR-IOV improvements, GPU sensor work, job tracing improvements, TTM memory management enhancements, and other work.
The latest work for AMDGPU DRM-Next is TTM and AMDGPU support for non-contiguous video RAM CPU mappings, many fixes/clean-ups for Vega 10, and various other bug fixes and code clean-ups. This latest pull request includes around five dozen changes affecting just under one thousand lines of code.
The complete list of changes for this pull request can be found on dri-devel. This is the last major feature work expected of AMDGPU/Radeon for Linxu 4.12 with the DRM-Next deadline being this weekend.
