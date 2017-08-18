Vega 10 Huge Page Support, Lower CS Overhead For AMDGPU In Linux 4.14
With this weekend marking the ending of David Airlie accepting new feature material for DRM-Next to in turn land in the Linux 4.14 cycle in a few weeks, there's a rush by Direct Rendering Manager driver maintainers to submit the last of their new feature work of changes they want in this next kernel release.

Just days after Alex Deucher of AMD submitted more feature work for AMDGPU in 4.14, today he sent out his final feature pull expected for the 4.14 merge window via DRM-Next.

This latest batch of AMDGPU DRM changes for Linux 4.14 include the much talked about huge page support for Vega 10 to help Vulkan and compute workloads, some command submission overhead improvements, physical mode support for MJPEG on ASICs not supporting UVD VM, some TTM improvements/fixes, and GPU VM clean-ups. This latest batch of work is just a few hundred lines of code changed.

This latest list of changes for AMDGPU can be found via dri-devel. I'll be doing some more DRM-Next benchmarking in the next few days. And no, as expected, AMDGPU DC/DAL didn't make it for Linux 4.14.
