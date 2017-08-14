AMDGPU DC Display Code Gets A Public TODO List

For those anxious to see AMDGPU's DC / DAL / display code mainlined either for the Radeon RX Vega support, FreeSync capabilities, HDMI/DP audio, or other display features, there is now a public TODO list.
Harry Wentland of AMD today posted a public to-do list for this display code for the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver.
Work-in-progress items include re-basing to DRM-Next, dropping the page-flip helper and use DRM's built-in version, per-plane and per-stream commits, and splitting the pipe_ctx into plane and stream resource structures.
The TODO list also has incomplete items on removing the existing i2c implementation from the DC code, removing some DC EDID code and using the DRM built-in helpers instead, and dropping a DRM mode-set lock in MST.
The complete AMDGPU DC TODO list for now can be found via the mailing list until it's committed to the tree. Great to finally see such list public to track still what they believe is left to do for this display stack.
AMDGPU DC isn't going to make it for the mainline Linux 4.14 kernel but we are crossing our fingers that it could be ready for Linux 4.15.
5 Comments