Updated AMD DC/DAL Patches For Polaris 12, 5K VSR
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 12 January 2017 at 06:57 AM EST. 7 Comments
RADEON --
Harry Wentland of AMD on Wednesday posted updated DC (DAL) display patches for the AMDGPU code-base.

This is just the latest of long-running work on getting the DC display stack into shape for hopefully merging into the mainline Linux kernel later this year.

These 10 DC patches posted this week is primarily fixes, include fixes for supporting Polaris 12, what's expected to be an upcoming lower-end Polaris-based graphics processor. There are also some clean-ups.

One of the patches caught my eye and that's for Support 64-bit Polaris11 5k VSR. The patch is mainly for fixing bandwidth calculations. VSR is Virtual Super Resolution (those unfamiliar can visit AMD.com). We haven't seen much AMD "VSR" Linux talk, but it looks like it's to be supported with the DC display stack.

These latest DC patches in full can be found via amd-gfx.
7 Comments
