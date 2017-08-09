An Ubuntu Kernel Built With The Latest AMDGPU DC Support
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 9 August 2017 at 08:00 PM EDT.
For those running Ubuntu or one of its derivatives that have been wanting to play with AMDGPU's DC "display code" functionality but can't be bothered to build the branched code, here's a fresh kernel build.

This morning I spun up a fresh Ubuntu package of the latest AMDGPU staging code containing the DC display code and is based on their Linux 4.12 staging tree. This DC display code is what provides HDMI/DP audio for modern Radeon GPUs, HDMI 2.0, Radeon Vega support, atomic mode-setting, and other modern display capabilities. It's built from the amd-staging-4.12 branch updated a few days ago with the new DC code but not quite the 120 patches sent out earlier today.


Yes, this kernel is additionally configured with the CONFIGURE_DRM_AMD_DC and CONFIG_DRM_AMD_DC_DCN1_0 switches enabled for actually enabling the new code paths.

Test at your own risk, but if you want an easy Ubuntu x86_64 build, you can hit it up here. It goes great, of course, with the Padoka PPA too if wanting easily the Mesa 17.3-dev Git state atop Ubuntu.
