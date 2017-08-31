77 More Patches For AMDGPU's DC Display Stack
Seventy-seven new patches were posted today for the AMDGPU DC (formerly DAL) display code that reworks around six thousand lines of this massive codebase.

AMDGPU DC or just "display code" as they now prefer calling it is a massive undertaking that isn't going to see the mainline kernel now until at least Linux 4.15 as it's too late to merge in DRM-Next for 4.14. We'll see in the next few weeks if the public review begins again to see if it's looking likely to happen for 4.15. We're growing increasingly anxious since this is the code that's blocking the display support for Radeon RX Vega for the mainline kernel, HDMI/DP audio for newer GPUs, HDMI 2.0 features, FreeSync, and more.

These newest AMDGPU DC patches rework some parts of the driver to be more like the other atomic DRM drivers, flatten out some more of their abstracted code, reworking hardware object code, Raven Ridge APU fixes, and various other fixes.

The long list of these additional changes here. This new display stack is well over one hundred thousand lines of code.
