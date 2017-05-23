31 More AMDGPU DC/DAL Patches Enter The Queue

AMD's Harry Wentland has sent out the latest round of patches to the yet-to-be-merged DC display stack (formerly known as "DAL") for the AMDGPU kernel driver.
This latest round-up of AMDGPU DC prepping are 31 patches that have a number of bug fixes for Raven Ridge, Vega 10, and other AMD graphics hardware. There are also other fixes and code clean-ups and changes to the DC memory interface. These 31 patches add just over one thousand lines of code while removing two thousand.
Those testing AMDGPU DC on their own patched kernel can find the latest patches via amd-gfx. Hopefully DC will be ready for Linux 4.13, but it has yet to be seen... Currently the DC patches aren't in Alex's 4.13 WIP branch and the DC code will almost surely need to go through another round of public review on the mailing list. If it's to make the 4.13 merge window and the DRM-Next cut off closing early, that public review process of the DC patches will likely need to get underway within the next week or two.
Without DC support in the mainline Linux kernel, there is no display support for the upcoming Radeon RX Vega. Additionally, no HDMI 2.0 features, atomic mode-setting, the possibility for open-source FreeSync, and other modern display features. The most frustrating aspect to me about lack of DC is no HDMI/DP audio on AMDGPU for recent Radeon GPUs.
