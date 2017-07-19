It was coming down to the wire for the new AMD Zen scheduler model in LLVM 5.0 but now it's managed to land just hours before the LLVM 5.0 branching.
The new Zen "znver1" scheduler model for LLVM was published by AMD in patch form last week and now this morning it's been merged to mainline LLVM. Funny enough, thanks to an Intel developer with commit rights to LLVM due to the AMD contributor not having access.
We've been looking forward to this Zen scheduler for LLVM and it has the potential of boosting the performance of generated binaries by up to a few percent. I'll be running some benchmarks on my end shortly with AMD Ryzen.
The new model will be found in next month's LLVM 5.0 release, which is being branched from Git later today followed by a few weeks worth of release candidates.
