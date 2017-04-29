Linux 4.12 To Begin Supporting TrustZone CryptoCell
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 April 2017 at 11:15 AM EDT.
The upcoming Linux 4.12 kernel cycle plans to introduce support for CryptoCell hardware within ARM's TrustZone.

The ccree driver is slated to land with the Linux 4.12 staging updates and includes initial CryptoCell 712 REE support. This allows for hardware acceleration of some crypto operations on supported hardware. ARM describes the CryptoCell 700 series hardware as:
The high performance TrustZone CryptoCell-700 family is focused at providing platform security for devices serving data intensive use cases.

It provides the system with various cryptography related services (implementation of symmetric and asymmetric schemes, HASH and Keyed HASH functions, Random number generation) as well as platform security services required to assure the integrity, authenticity and confidentiality of code and data belonging to different stakeholders (e.g. an OEM, a service provider or the user).

This initial CryptoCell Linux driver is queued in staging-next. Follow-up commits add support for ahash, skcipher, AEAD, FIPS, and more.
