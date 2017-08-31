AMD Rolls Out The Threadripper 1900X: 16 Thread, 4.0GHz Boost
Following the rumors of an eight-core / sixteen-thread Threadripper, the 1900X is now officially available beginning today.

While the Threadripper 1950X has 16 core / 32 threads and the 1920X has 12 core / 24 threads, the Threadripper 1900X has just eight cores and sixteen threads. The 1900X has a 3.8GHz base frequency and 4.0GHz boost frequency.

You may be wondering why there is a Threadripper with just 8 cores / 16 threads when that is the same count as the Ryzen 7 series... It's namely for those wanting to use the X399 platform for its 64 PCI Express lanes and quad-channel DDR4 support. The Threadripper 1900X will come in at $549 USD while the 1920X remains at $799 USD and the 1950X at $999.


More details on the new chip at AMD.com. In case you've missed it, we've been able to deliver a number of 1950X Threadripper Linux benchmarks with more on the way.
