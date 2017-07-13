AMD Reveals First ThreadRipper Prices, Early August Launch
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 13 July 2017 at 09:08 AM EDT. 12 Comments
AMD --
AMD has announced the first ThreadRipper SKUs and more.

Here's the details from a video posted by AMD today:

- AMD's X399 platform and ThreadRipper CPUs will be available in early August.

- Initial CPUs include 16-core / 32-thread and 12-core / 24-thread models.

- The Ryzen ThreadRipper 1950X is a 16-core / 32-thread CPU with 3.4GHz base frequency and 4.0GHz boost frequency. This CPU will cost $999 USD.

- The Ryzen ThreadRipper 1900X is 12-core / 24-thread with 3.5GHz base frequency and 4.0GHz boost frequency. This CPU will be $799 USD.

- Ryzen 3 SKUs of the Ryzen 3 1200 with 4-core/4-thread and 3.1GHz base frequency and 3.4GHz boost. The Ryzen 3 1300X is another 4-core/4-thread part but with 3.5GHz base frequency and 3.7GHz boost. Ryzen 3 hardware will be out 28 July.

Watch the video below:

12 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
After Years Of Waiting, Hands On With The AMD ARM Board
AMD/GPUOpen Vulkan Memory Allocator 1.0 Released
AMD's Background On The ROCm OpenCL Stack
Hwmon Updates Submitted For Linux 4.13, Still No Ryzen/Epyc Temp Support
AMD Firms Up It's Releasing Radeon RX Vega At SIGGRAPH
AMD Announces Ryzen PRO, Mobile Parts In 2018
Popular News
Glibc Enables A Per-Thread Cache For Malloc - Big Performance Win
Trying Out A $37 DREVO SSD On Linux
NVIDIA OpenGL vs. Vulkan CPU Core Scaling For Linux Gaming
Btrfs RAID 5/6 Support Is "Mostly OK" With Linux 4.12
Fedora 26 To Be Released Next Week
Some Extra Game Tests Showing AMDGPU+RadeonSI Improvements Since Ubuntu 17.04