AMD Reveals First ThreadRipper Prices, Early August Launch

AMD has announced the first ThreadRipper SKUs and more.Here's the details from a video posted by AMD today:- AMD's X399 platform and ThreadRipper CPUs will be available in early August.- Initial CPUs include 16-core / 32-thread and 12-core / 24-thread models.- The Ryzen ThreadRipper 1950X is a 16-core / 32-thread CPU with 3.4GHz base frequency and 4.0GHz boost frequency. This CPU will cost $999 USD.- The Ryzen ThreadRipper 1900X is 12-core / 24-thread with 3.5GHz base frequency and 4.0GHz boost frequency. This CPU will be $799 USD.- Ryzen 3 SKUs of the Ryzen 3 1200 with 4-core/4-thread and 3.1GHz base frequency and 3.4GHz boost. The Ryzen 3 1300X is another 4-core/4-thread part but with 3.5GHz base frequency and 3.7GHz boost. Ryzen 3 hardware will be out 28 July.Watch the video below: