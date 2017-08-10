AMD Threadripper Is Looking Good, At Least Under Windows

AMD's embargo has just expired on the Threadripper performance figures. The Windows numbers at least are very positive.
Launching today is the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X and 1950X. As a reminder, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X has twelve cores plus SMT (24 threads), 3.5GHz base frequency, 4.0GHz boost frequency, and 4.2GHz XFR frequency. The Ryzen Threadripper 1950X meanwhile has 16 cores, 32 threads, 3.4GHz base frequency, 4.0GHz boost, and 4.2GHz XFR. Both models have a 1809 Watt TDP, 32MB L3 cache, quad-channel DDR4-2666 support, and 64 PCI-E lanes.
Certainly some thread-happy chips there and should be great for many multi-threaded Linux workloads. The Windows reviews out so far seem to be mostly praising these new chips, albeit they are expensive at $799 USD for the 1920X and $999 USD for the 1950X. They are expensive, but they are able to compete well -- and in some workloads exceed -- Intel's current Core i9 / Core X Series offerings.
As a reminder, the Ryzen Linux issue doesn't affect Threadipper or Epyc for that matter.
Unfortunately, no Linux results to share today... At first AMD wasn't planning on sending Phoronix any Threadripper samples but then on Monday following the Ryzen Linux issue incident I was told that we would indeed be getting Threadripper and Epyc samples. Still waiting on them, but as soon as they arrive, I will be going benchmark crazy. Stay tuned.
