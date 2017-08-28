Keeping The Ryzen Threadripper Busy With An Array Of Compiler Benchmarks

While there are an array of interesting AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X Linux benchmarks in this morning's review, after hitting a 36 second Linux kernel compilation time with this 16 core / 32 thread processor, I spent this afternoon seeing what I was getting for some other compile times of popular programs.A 36 second defconfig Linux x86-64 kernel build isn't quite the fastest I've ever encountered with recently getting closer to 20 seconds with this dual Xeon Gold + Tyan 1U combination , but it is the fastest build time of my single socket CPU tests ever... It will be interesting to see how EPYC compares with its compile times once I get my hands on those parts, hopefully in just a matter of days. It used to take plenty of time to enjoy a coffee (or beer) while the Linux kernel compiled, but with the modern high-end processors from AMD and Intel, it can be easily done in less than one minute.

See this morning's article for a plethora of Threadripper 1950X benchmark results compared to various AMD/Intel systems on Ubuntu while this article is just some complementary data, mostly looking at different compile times. GCC 4.9.4, GCC 6.3, GCC 7.2, GCC 8.0, LLVM Clang 4.0, and LLVM Clang 6.0 SVN were the compilers tested on this Threadripper box for these additional reference points... Mostly driven out of curiosity for seeing how much more I could reasonably squeeze out of the build times on this high-end desktop processor, short of dropping the compiler optimization levels or other big differences.