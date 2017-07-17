AMD Secure Memory Encryption Patches Updated For Linux
Adding to the list of changes/features you will not find in Linux 4.13 is AMD's Secure Memory Encryption as supported by the new EPYC processors.

AMD has been posting Secure Memory Encryption patches for the Linux kernel going back to last year, but so far have not been merged to mainline. The code continues to be updated and published today was the tenth version of these patches.

The AMD Secure Memory Encryption (SME) patches in their v10 form disable this feature when built for 32-bit kernels and has other changes. Still though to address is Kdump support. Additionally, these patches just enable SME and not yet Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) as another security/encryption feature found on EPYC processors.

Hopefully we'll see this work be ready for mainline with the Linux 4.14 cycle now that it's too late for Linux 4.13, but those wanting to test the support today can find the current patch series.
