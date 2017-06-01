AMD LeMaker Cello Board Finally Ships To Some

With all of AMD's excitement these days about their Zen-based Ryzen/EPYC processors and forthcoming Vega GPUs, you probably forgot about their ARM efforts that they appear to have pretty much abandoned. But it looks like some of those who pre-ordered the AMD Seattle powered LeMaker Cello board are finally receiving their kits.
Back in March 2016 is when the LeMaker Cello board was announced with the AMD A1100 SoC, 2 x DDR3 SO-DIMM slots, two Serial ATA 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 ports, one PCI Express 3.0 x16, etc. But months passed and there have been no signs of the LeMaker Cello or the long-awaited Husky Board.
We then heard of delays for AMD's ARM efforts and most recently, their ARM-based efforts appear stalled in favor of focusing on their Zen x86 offerings.
Coming as much surprise today, Red Hat's Richard Jones who has long specialized in ARM Linux has mentioned his Cello board arrived. But he too acknowledges AMD appears to have given up on ARM so the board is now there for "historical curiosity" and he also notes the large heatsink on the board he receives, possibly indicating thermal issues.
The LeMaker Cello order page shows that there have been just 47 buyers but there is "no stock" available for purchase. 96Boards.org still shows this board as "coming soon", albeit linking to the Lenovator page showing no stock. Meanwhile, the 96Boards HuskyBoard now shows that this AMD ARM board is "not under development", further looking like AMD's ARM efforts have gone the way of Calxeda.
