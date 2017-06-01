AMD LeMaker Cello Board Finally Ships To Some
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 1 June 2017 at 07:20 AM EDT. 7 Comments
AMD --
With all of AMD's excitement these days about their Zen-based Ryzen/EPYC processors and forthcoming Vega GPUs, you probably forgot about their ARM efforts that they appear to have pretty much abandoned. But it looks like some of those who pre-ordered the AMD Seattle powered LeMaker Cello board are finally receiving their kits.

Back in March 2016 is when the LeMaker Cello board was announced with the AMD A1100 SoC, 2 x DDR3 SO-DIMM slots, two Serial ATA 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 ports, one PCI Express 3.0 x16, etc. But months passed and there have been no signs of the LeMaker Cello or the long-awaited Husky Board.

We then heard of delays for AMD's ARM efforts and most recently, their ARM-based efforts appear stalled in favor of focusing on their Zen x86 offerings.

Coming as much surprise today, Red Hat's Richard Jones who has long specialized in ARM Linux has mentioned his Cello board arrived. But he too acknowledges AMD appears to have given up on ARM so the board is now there for "historical curiosity" and he also notes the large heatsink on the board he receives, possibly indicating thermal issues.

The LeMaker Cello order page shows that there have been just 47 buyers but there is "no stock" available for purchase. 96Boards.org still shows this board as "coming soon", albeit linking to the Lenovator page showing no stock. Meanwhile, the 96Boards HuskyBoard now shows that this AMD ARM board is "not under development", further looking like AMD's ARM efforts have gone the way of Calxeda.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMD EPYC Launching 20 June, Are You Interested?
AMD Developer Posts More Patches For RADV
AMD Talks Up Vega Frontier Edition, Epyc, Zen 2, ThreadRipper
AMD Releases Optimizing C/C++ Compiler For Ryzen
AMD Posts Initial Patches For Raven APU Support: 117 Patches, 314k L.O.C.
GPUOpen's CodeXL 2.3 Brings Ryzen Support, AMDGPU-PRO Compatibility
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Planned For Release In Three Weeks
Fedora 26 Beta Has Been Delayed
Devuan 1.0 Officially Released - Letting Debian Live Without Systemd
Xfce4-Panel Release With Working GTK3 Support
Coreboot Ready To Ship On Upcoming Purism Librem 13/15 Laptops
Intel Opens Up Compute Library for Deep Neural Networks