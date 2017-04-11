AMD Ryzen 5 Begins Shipping

Today marks AMD formally launching the Ryzen 5 line-up with immediate availability.
Models include the Ryzen 5 1400 (quad-core + SMT, 3.2GHz base, 3.4GHz turbo), Ryzen 5 1500X (quad-core + SMT, 3.5GHz base, 3.7GHz turbo), Ryzen 5 1600 (six core + SMT, 3.2GHz base, 3.6GHz turbo), and Ryzen 5 1600X (six-core + SMT, 3.6GHz base, 4.0GHz turbo). The TDPs are 65 Watt except for the Ryzen 5 1600X at 95 Watts. Pricing is at $169 for the Ryzen 5 1400, $189 for the Ryzen 5 1500X, $219 for the Ryzen 5 1600, and $249 for the Ryzen 5 1600X.
AMD has not supplied any review samples to Phoronix of Ryzen 5 parts, but you can see our past Linux tests of Ryzen 7. I am currently contemplating buying a Ryzen 5 1400 or more likely the Ryzen 5 1500X... Share your interest if wanting to see some of those benchmarks on Phoronix. Will likely decide in the next few hours with there being availability this morning from NewEgg and Amazon.
More details on Ryzen 5 at AMD.com.
