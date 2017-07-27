AMD Ryzen 3 Rolls Out, Linux Benchmarks Coming

AMD has completed their Ryzen desktop rollout today with the availability of Ryzen 3 CPUs on the low-end.
Ryzen 3 CPUs are quad-core without any SMT support. The Ryzen 3 1200 is clocked at 3.1GHz with a 3.4GHz boost clock and 65 Watt TDP. The Ryzen 3 1300X meanwhile has a 3.5GHz base clock and 3.7GHz boost clock, also at 65 Watts. The Ryzen 3 1200 will sell for about $109 USD and the Ryzen 3 1300X for about $129 USD.
These should make for some nice quad-core Linux boxes for those just wanting to spend a little more than $100 on the CPU.
Fortunately, I've heard from AMD today I will be receiving both CPUs in the days ahead for Linux testing, but in the mean time you can see my past Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 Linux benchmarks compared to various Intel CPUs on Ubuntu.
More Ryzen 3 details at AMD.com.
