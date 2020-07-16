"Navy Flounder" Is The Newest AMD Navi 2 GPU Being Added To The Linux Driver

In addition to the "Sienna Cichlid" support recently published for the open-source AMD Radeon Linux kernel graphics driver, there is another new graphics processor being added to their driver: Navy Flounder.
Sent out this week were patches for Navy Flounder as another Navi 2 part, Navi 22 to be exact. The patches mostly reuse the existing Sienna Cichlid code paths. The codename, like Sienna Cichlid, is the Linux naming convention currently being used by the AMD Linux team of a color followed by a fish species.
The 42 patches don't give away much about this new Navi 2 chip so for now we'll be waiting to see what it ends up being, but in any case great to see the Linux support coming together ahead of launch.
