AMD's GPUOpen Releases Baikal Renderer

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 23 June 2017 at 06:14 AM EDT.

The Baikal renderer is a newly-released, open-source implementation of the AMD Radeon ProRender API. Baikal has evolved into a fully-functional rendering engine and its only hardware requirement is on OpenCL 1.2.Baikal supports light transport, geometry, advanced materials, a number of lighting capabilities, various samplers, and more. This renderer is cross-platform and AMD says it's intended for use by researchers, educational institutes, and open-source enthusiasts.

More details via GPUOpen.com . The code is hosted on GitHub