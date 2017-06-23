AMD's GPUOpen Releases Baikal Renderer

The Baikal renderer is a newly-released, open-source implementation of the AMD Radeon ProRender API. Baikal has evolved into a fully-functional rendering engine and its only hardware requirement is on OpenCL 1.2.
Baikal supports light transport, geometry, advanced materials, a number of lighting capabilities, various samplers, and more. This renderer is cross-platform and AMD says it's intended for use by researchers, educational institutes, and open-source enthusiasts.
More details via GPUOpen.com. The code is hosted on GitHub.
