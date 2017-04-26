AMD Is Hiring More Developers For Their Open-Source Graphics Team
Following news of Red Hat hiring another developer to work on open-source graphics compute, AMD is now hiring at least two more developers too.

In response to the talk of Red Hat hiring for open-source GPGPU work, AMD's Tom Writer commented in our forums:
AMD is also hiring! I am actively interviewing candidates for two open positions for Mesa (GL and multimedia) work. If you have relevant experience, esp. a track record of contributions to Mesa or other open source graphics projects.

More details via this job listing.
