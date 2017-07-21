Some AMD Grenada Cards Have Been Borked On The Open-Source Driver For 2 Years

A frustrated Phoronix reader pointed out a bug report that's been open nearly two years regarding AMD Grenada (basically, Hawaii cards in the R9 300 series) support on the open-source Linux driver being in a tough position for a subset of users.
There are multiple users reporting of Grenada Linux driver problems, but the percentage of Grenada users affected isn't clear, of performance issues as well as blank screen problems. The original bug report dates back to September 2015 and there has been more than 150 comments about these woes without any definitive resolution. Workarounds like forcing the DPM state help some users while switching over to the AMDGPU DRM driver doesn't make a difference for some.
The performance problems slightly remind me of my R9 290 Hawaii woes, which appear to be back with Linux 4.13 under some games, leading to very low performance on the Radeon DRM driver. At least in my case, switching to the AMDGPU DRM driver has always worked out pleasantly.
Do you have any Hawaii / Grenada Linux driver problems? Share with us in the forums. If you have any insight to add about the problems or curious about what is being encountered, see FreeDesktop bug 91880.
12 Comments