AMD Has Been Working On An Open-Source GPU Debug Tool, To Be Released Soon

Yesterday we noted the new open-source AMD GPU debugging tool being developed by a Valve engineer as part of their work on the open-source RADV/RadeonSI/AMDGPU code. It turns out AMD has officially been working on a GPU debugging tool too.As noted in that article yesterday it was sad that AMD hadn't to date worked on a full-featured debug tool, especially considering how good Intel's intel-gpu-tools is for debugging and testing, and how many years already AMD has been working on their open-source driver stack without having some official and public open GPU debug tool. Fortunately, it turns out that AMD has been working on such a utility.



John Bridgman at XDC.

As a comment to yesterday's article, AMD's John Bridgman commented, "we're about to release our own debug tool that has been in the works for a few months."Can't wait to see this new open-source AMD project. Will be interesting to see what functionality it supports, etc. Hopefully it will supersede this new Valve AMD GPU Tool, Airlie's dormant RadeonTool , and other smaller independent past efforts.