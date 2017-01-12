AMD Has Been Working On An Open-Source GPU Debug Tool, To Be Released Soon

Yesterday we noted the new open-source AMD GPU debugging tool being developed by a Valve engineer as part of their work on the open-source RADV/RadeonSI/AMDGPU code. It turns out AMD has officially been working on a GPU debugging tool too.
As noted in that article yesterday it was sad that AMD hadn't to date worked on a full-featured debug tool, especially considering how good Intel's intel-gpu-tools is for debugging and testing, and how many years already AMD has been working on their open-source driver stack without having some official and public open GPU debug tool. Fortunately, it turns out that AMD has been working on such a utility.
As a comment to yesterday's article, AMD's John Bridgman commented, "we're about to release our own debug tool that has been in the works for a few months."
Can't wait to see this new open-source AMD project. Will be interesting to see what functionality it supports, etc. Hopefully it will supersede this new Valve AMD GPU Tool, Airlie's dormant RadeonTool, and other smaller independent past efforts.
