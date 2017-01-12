AMD Has Been Working On An Open-Source GPU Debug Tool, To Be Released Soon
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 12 January 2017 at 09:39 AM EST. 11 Comments
RADEON --
Yesterday we noted the new open-source AMD GPU debugging tool being developed by a Valve engineer as part of their work on the open-source RADV/RadeonSI/AMDGPU code. It turns out AMD has officially been working on a GPU debugging tool too.

As noted in that article yesterday it was sad that AMD hadn't to date worked on a full-featured debug tool, especially considering how good Intel's intel-gpu-tools is for debugging and testing, and how many years already AMD has been working on their open-source driver stack without having some official and public open GPU debug tool. Fortunately, it turns out that AMD has been working on such a utility.


John Bridgman at XDC.


As a comment to yesterday's article, AMD's John Bridgman commented, "we're about to release our own debug tool that has been in the works for a few months."

Can't wait to see this new open-source AMD project. Will be interesting to see what functionality it supports, etc. Hopefully it will supersede this new Valve AMD GPU Tool, Airlie's dormant RadeonTool, and other smaller independent past efforts.
11 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Updated AMD DC/DAL Patches For Polaris 12, 5K VSR
There Are A Few More Performance Changes With RadeonSI From Mesa Git
Polaris 12 Support Being Sent In To Linux 4.10 Kernel
The AMD Patches To Boost Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Have Landed In Mesa Git
Marek Publishes RadeonSI Patches To Help Witcher 2 On Linux
Radeon FreeSync 2 Rolled Out With HDR & More
Popular News
Richard Stallman: Goodbye to GNU Libreboot
Valve Developer Posts New AMD GPU Debugging Tool, Part Of Improving Linux Driver
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Debian Stretch Enters Its Soft Freeze, Full Freeze In One Month
AMD Kaveri vs. Intel Skylake With The Latest Linux/Mesa Open-Source Drivers
AMDGPU Virtualization Support Updated