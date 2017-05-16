AMD Talks Up Vega Frontier Edition, Epyc, Zen 2, ThreadRipper
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 16 May 2017 at 07:41 PM EDT. 7 Comments
Today was AMD's annual Financial Analyst Day where they revealed Zen CPU and Vega GPU details.

- AMD confirmed "Zen 2" is in development and will be based on a 7nm process. There's also Zen 3 that will be at 7nm or better. But don't get too excited, Zen 2 won't be out until at least late 2018.

- Navi, the GPU successor to Vega, will also be on a 7nm manufacturing process.

- The Mobile Ryzen platform was announced for 2-in-1s, ultra-portables, and more. Exciting about Mobile Ryzen is that it will feature Vega integrated graphics.

- Following the rumors, AMD confirmed the "Ryzen ThreadRipper" branding for their parts to feature 16 cores plus SMT to allow for 32 threads. There will also be quad-channel DDR4, more PCI-E lanes, and more I/O. Ryzen ThreadRipper will be a competitor to Intel's upcoming Skylake-X processors.

- Vega Frontier Edition was announced as a Vega-based GPU for HPC computing, data scientists, and other GPGPU computing purposes. Vega Frontier Edition with 16GB of HBM2 memory is said to be 3x faster than a Fury X.

- AMD's Zen-based "Naples" chip for servers is going to be branded as AMD Epyc.

More details forthcoming.
