AMD Talks Up Vega Frontier Edition, Epyc, Zen 2, ThreadRipper

Today was AMD's annual Financial Analyst Day where they revealed Zen CPU and Vega GPU details.- AMD confirmed "Zen 2" is in development and will be based on a 7nm process. There's also Zen 3 that will be at 7nm or better. But don't get too excited, Zen 2 won't be out until at least late 2018.- Navi, the GPU successor to Vega, will also be on a 7nm manufacturing process.- The Mobile Ryzen platform was announced for 2-in-1s, ultra-portables, and more. Exciting about Mobile Ryzen is that it will feature Vega integrated graphics.- Following the rumors, AMD confirmed the "Ryzen ThreadRipper" branding for their parts to feature 16 cores plus SMT to allow for 32 threads. There will also be quad-channel DDR4, more PCI-E lanes, and more I/O. Ryzen ThreadRipper will be a competitor to Intel's upcoming Skylake-X processors.- Vega Frontier Edition was announced as a Vega-based GPU for HPC computing, data scientists, and other GPGPU computing purposes. Vega Frontier Edition with 16GB of HBM2 memory is said to be 3x faster than a Fury X.- AMD's Zen-based "Naples" chip for servers is going to be branded as AMD Epyc.More details forthcoming.