AMD EPYC Launching 20 June, Are You Interested?

Besides confirming the RX Vega launch for SIGGRAPH, AMD also announced today from Computex Taipei that their AMD EPYC launch is happening on 20 June.
EPYC, for the forgetful, is AMD's Zen-based server offering and what was formerly codenamed Naples. AMD EPYC CPUs are launching on 20 June with hard availability expected that day.
EPYC will provide up to an impressive 32 cores / 64 threads and up to 32MB L3 cache and 128 PCI Express lanes, but AMD is still light on details until the launch day.
Unfortunately, no word if we will be receiving any EPYC review samples for Linux/BSD benchmarking at Phoronix... Presumably many of you are interested in EPYC if working in the server/workstation fields and silly not to seed such hardware to a Linux site, but I digress. If we don't receive any review samples, I'll be weighing the possibility of picking up some EPYC hardware if the price isn't too bad and there is enough reader interest on Phoronix. So if you are interested in seeing EPYC Linux benchmarks, be sure to comment in the forums, especially if you are a premium supporter.
It will be an interesting June and at least there will be plenty of Core X-Series coming up on Phoronix regardless of any hopeful EPYC fun.
