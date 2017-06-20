AMD EPYC 7000 Series CPUs Launched

AMD has formally announced today their EPYC 7000 series line-up of processors, their server/workstation offerings based on Zen to finally battle Intel's multi-year dominance with Xeon and AMD's long-awaited successor to the Opteron family.
AMD's flagship EPYC 7601 processor has 32 cores, 64 threads, 128 PCI Express 3.0 lanes, eight channels of DDR4-2666MHz memory, and clocks up to 3.2GHz turbo (2.2GHz base) with only a 180 Watt TDP. At the bottom of the current EPYC line-up is the 7251 that has eight cores, 16 threads, and clocks up to 2.1GHz base / 2.9GHz turbo with a 120 Watt TDP.
EPYC can address up to 2TB of memory per CPU. Pricing on the EPYC 7000 series hardware hasn't yet been officially announced.
The line-up of products and more details can be found at AMD.com. No word on any review samples for being able to deliver Linux benchmarks.
Add A Comment